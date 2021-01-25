Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.25 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00007346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

