ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)’s stock price were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 6,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cutler Group LP owned about 1.91% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

