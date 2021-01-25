Prosper (PROS) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,150.00

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $5.34 million and $23,150.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00129345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

