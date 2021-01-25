Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $235.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Proto Labs traded as high as $205.37 and last traded at $202.44, with a volume of 3224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $108,000.

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

