Proton (XPR) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $11.00 million and $631,454.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,398,432,652 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

