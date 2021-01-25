ProximaX (XPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,210.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $118,210.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

