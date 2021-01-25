Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 3.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.96. 1,951,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.