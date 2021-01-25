PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,978,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.32. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $132.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

