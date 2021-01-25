PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

PHM stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

