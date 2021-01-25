PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 24008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

