PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.40 ($104.00).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €85.14 ($100.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. PUMA SE has a 1 year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1 year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 177.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.