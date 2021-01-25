Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,966.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $9,966.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00128041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00274227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038113 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

