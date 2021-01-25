PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Trading 2.5% Higher

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). 42,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42).

The stock has a market cap of £2.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.91.

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Company Profile (LON:PVCS)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

