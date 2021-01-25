Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By William Blair

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of AMG opened at $113.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

