Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE FNB opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

