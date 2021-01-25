Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

CFG stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

