Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

