Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issued By B. Riley

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edap Tms in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EDAP stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

