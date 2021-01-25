Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

