Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

TCBI opened at $66.37 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

