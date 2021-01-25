Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

