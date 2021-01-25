Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $374.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

