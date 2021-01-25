Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.