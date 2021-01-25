Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 422,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

