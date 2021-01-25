Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ASB opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 21.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after buying an additional 321,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 185,946 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.