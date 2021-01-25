Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Decreased by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $124.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

