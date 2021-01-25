Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

