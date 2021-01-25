Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

MCD stock opened at $213.38 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average is $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

