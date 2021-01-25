Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increased by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

