Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $7,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

