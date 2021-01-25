Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increased by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.37 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

