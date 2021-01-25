Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Boosted by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:WBS opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.