Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.28 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

