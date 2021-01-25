Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of LPLA opened at $114.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $121.57.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 452,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 118,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

