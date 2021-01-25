Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Boosted by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE EAT opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brinker International by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

