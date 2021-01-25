Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Boosted by Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CF stock opened at C$12.14 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$12.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

