Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 22.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.