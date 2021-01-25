Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.42.

BTO stock opened at C$6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.