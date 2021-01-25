Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Boosted by William Blair

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after buying an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.