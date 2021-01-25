Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Issued By William Blair

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

NYSE MSCI opened at $411.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.71.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $22,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

