QANplatform (QARK) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $659,415.08 and $313.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform token can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

Buying and Selling QANplatform

QANplatform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

