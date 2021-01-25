QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.94 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 4% against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $291,927.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

