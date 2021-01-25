Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Tops $131,289.29

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $131,289.29 and approximately $13,619.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000123 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

