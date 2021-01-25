Qcash Market Cap Hits $71.52 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.52 million and approximately $714.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
