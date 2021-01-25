Qtum Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00010178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $321.72 million and $546.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,105,792 coins and its circulating supply is 97,586,372 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

