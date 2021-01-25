QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $131,042.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.