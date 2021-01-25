Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $273.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.27. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $283.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

