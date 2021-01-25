QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

