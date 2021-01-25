QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $16,071,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

