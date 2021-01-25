Quant Market Capitalization Tops $266.96 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $266.96 million and $5.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004713 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003657 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012821 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

